Former Australian cricket team opener Matthew Hayden named his picks for India's ICC World Cup 2023 squad and it had a couple of surprises. Hayden decided to include both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as wicket-keeping options with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the specialist spinners. While KL Rahul was included, it seemed like he would operate strictly as a batter. On the other hand, both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not find a place in the squad selected by the ex-Australia star.

Hayden included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav as the specialist batters while Kishan and Samson were the wicket-keepers.

In the bowling department, Jadeja and Axar were the spin options while Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah as the fast bowlers. Hardik Pandya was included as an all-rounder who is capable of bowling his full quota of overs if the team needs him.

Earlier, Hayden had his say about Chahal missing out on Asia Cup 2023 selection.

“There're some big omissions. Chahal in particular, that leg-spinner is such a superb player and (it) must be tough for the selectors because they've also got another one in Kuldeep (Yadav).... he's a superb player. So, they've gone for that as an option,” Hayden said.

Advertisement

Matthew Hayden's picks for India's 15-member squad for ICC World Cup 2023 -Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel.