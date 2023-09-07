Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed the selection committee's decision to include Ishan Kishan as the backup wicketkeeper for the World Cup. Kishan was named in the 15-man India squad for the World Cup, with Sanju Samson missing out from the fray. With KL Rahul likely to keep the gloves at the World Cup, subject to his fitness, Kishan has been picked as the backup wicketkeeper. Ashwin feels that there is no comparison between Kishan and Sanju as the former ticks multiple boxes.

Ashwin pointed out how Kishan has been scoring runs at the top, as well as in the middle-order.

"If you look at Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, there is no competition between the two. What i mean is that Ishan Kishan fills many roles. When you pick up a 15-member squad, you need a backup wicketkeeper. For instance, you pick an extra wicketkeeper while naming Ranji Trophy squads. So, India need two wicketkeepers. Ishan Kishan is a back-up opener. He is a 2-in-1 player. He is your backup number 5 too. He is scoring runs there too," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also revealed that Kishan is a selfless player, who adds positive energy to the dressing room.

"Another thing with Ishan Kishan that doesn't meet the eye is that he is an extraordinary team man. He gives positive vibes to the players in the XI," he added.

On Tuesday, India captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of the selection committee announced the squad for the World Cup.

Rohit leads the batting unit, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, as well as Kishan who provides another keeping option.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have also been named in an emphasis on batting options.

Having recovered from his injury, Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the bowling group, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj likely the first-choice pace group.

Kuldeep Yadav is the side's leading spin option.

Team India is currently taking part in the Asia Cup and have qualifier the Super 4 stage.

On Monday, Team India defeated Nepal in a must-win group game.

They will now take on Pakistan in their opening match of the Super 4 stage.

India 15-player squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj