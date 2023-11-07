Mohammed Shami was once again at his best as the Indian team decimated South Africa in a World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. Shami, who didn't play for India until an injury ruled Hardik Pandya out of the team, bagged two wickets as the Proteas were bundled out for just 83 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While India are undoubtedly the most in-form team in the tournament, to see their bowlers outplay South African batters to such an extent was a surprise for many. In fact, after the game, Shami even decided to troll Temba Bavuma's side on live TV.

Ravindra Jadeja was India's wrecker-in-chief with the ball, bagging 5 wickets in the match while Shami and Kuldeep Yadav claimed 2 scalps each. Mohammed Siraj bagged one wicket in the game as South Africa lost all 10 wickets for just 83, losing the contest by 243 runs.

In a chat with the broadcaster, Shami was asked by former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif about the secret behind the team's hot form.

Shami, in response, highlighted how India didn't even spare a team that was scoring 400 runs on a regular basis in the tournament so far.

Mohammed Kaif:You guys are defeating everyone, there's no one left.

Mohammed Shami:Just look at the condition of the team who used to score 400 every time.

Later in the video, Shami was also asked by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan about his batting promotion at No. 8. Shami then reminded Irfan that he had scored a fifty at the Lord's in August this year.

Despite playing only 4 games in the 2023 edition of the World Cup, Shami is one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament, claiming 16 scalps so far. His performance is one of the reasons behind Team India's dominant show in the tournament.