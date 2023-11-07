Glenn Maxwell produced a sensational performance to guide Australia to a brilliant comeback win over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The all-rounder braved early setbacks and cramps to remain unbeaten on 201 off 128 deliveries. It was the first double ton for the veteran Australian cricketer and even back spasms could not deter his explosive batting at the Wankhede Stadium. Maxwell looked dominant against the Afghanistan bowling attack as he slammed 21 fours and 10 sixes. With the Aussies losing 7 wickets for 91, it looked like Afghanistan were on course to a huge win but he had other plans. He stitched together a historic 202-run stand with Pat Cummins to clinch the win.

MAD MAX SHOW BY MAXWELL pic.twitter.com/MWWhtncdCT — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) November 7, 2023

Australia became the third side after India and South Africa to book their spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. They will finish third irrespective of what happens in their final group stage match.

Only a 360 player like Glenn Maxwell can pull off an inning like that after being 7 down for less than three digits! #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/VDUQn3gtwP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 7, 2023

Afghanistan posted a total of 291/5 with Ibrahim Zadran becoming the first Afghan batter to score a century in the Cricket World Cup. He slammed 129 off 143 deliveries.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive."

On of the greatest innings one would ever see. Never Give Up.

Take a bow Glenn Maxwell . That was quite incredible #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/THVzef8Dz8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2023

"A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," Maxwell said after the match.