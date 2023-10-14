Pakistan cricket team legend Shoaib Akhtar was on the receiving end of some brutal social media trolling after he posted a picture of him dismissing batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Akhtar posted the photo on the eve of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The photo was clicked during the first match of the Asian Test Championship between India and Pakistan in Kolkata. In the match, Akhtar dismissed Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar off consecutive deliveries in the first innings.

Pakistan went on to win the game by 46 runs, thanks to Saeed Anwar's 188-run knock in the second innings.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar posted a photo from the match, with the caption reading: "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh".

Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh pic.twitter.com/gJg8f9OQf6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 13, 2023

However, social media trolls were quick to target him. Some of them even reminded him that India have never lost to Pakistan in a 50-over World Cup match.

Here's how internet reacted:

Humein aisa kuch karna hai pic.twitter.com/nRZqnWBWam — Avinash Ahuja (@Siimplyavinash) October 13, 2023

India and Pakistan have faced each other 7 times in total and India have won all 7 matches.

Saturday's match comes after India's two games against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign.

One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in the World Cup. India began their World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan have two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.