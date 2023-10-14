Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Pitch In Focus As India Face Pakistan
India vs Pakistan live score World Cup updates: All eyes will be on the pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan. Today India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match will be closely watched by billions of cricket fans around the world. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team have so far won two matches and one among them will taste the first loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup today. (Today match score IND vs PAK live | ICC WC points table | World Cup schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 match -
- 11:08 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Gill play?India opener Shubman Gill missed out on the first two matches of the ongoing Cricket World Cup. However, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the 24-year-old batter is most likely to play against Pakistan. "99 percent he is available for tomorrow's game," Rohit said during the pre-match media conference. Gill looked in fine touch during an extended session at the Motera on Friday.
- 11:01 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live Score: The Shaheen factorShaheen in Urdu means 'King of Birds' and Rohit won't mind clipping his wings at the earliest inside an imposing amphitheatre that can house 132,000 people. Shubman Gill is recovering well post dengue and if he is ready to do to Shaheen what he did in the Asia Cup in Colombo with those half a dozen fours in Powerplay, then half the job of deflating Pakistanis would be done.
- 10:59 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live Score: High-voltage clashRohit Sharma's poise, Virat Kohli's intensity and Jasprit Bumrah's cerebral artistry make India overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday that has a compelling socio-political context, implications of which transcend beyond the 22-yards. On paper, India is a far superior side and with a batting line-up filled with alpha-male characters, it will all depend on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's first spell pans out as the cross-border neighbours might not be short on intent but certainly in terms of ammunition. But this is a match where emotional quotients play a role and it has created heroes and villains in equal measure over the years.
- 10:34 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
