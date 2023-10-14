India vs Pakistan Live Score: High-voltage clash

Rohit Sharma's poise, Virat Kohli's intensity and Jasprit Bumrah's cerebral artistry make India overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday that has a compelling socio-political context, implications of which transcend beyond the 22-yards. On paper, India is a far superior side and with a batting line-up filled with alpha-male characters, it will all depend on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's first spell pans out as the cross-border neighbours might not be short on intent but certainly in terms of ammunition. But this is a match where emotional quotients play a role and it has created heroes and villains in equal measure over the years.