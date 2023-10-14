India are all set to lock horns with Pakistan in a crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. While the two teams take each other on the playing field, the fantasy cricket managers have a chance to pick their favourite players and form their own teams. The performance of the players on the field will translate to points for each fantasy team picked, and the manager with the team with the most points stands a chance to win attractive prizes.

Talking about the match, the two teams locked horns in an Asia Cup Super 4 encounter recently, where India won by a massive margin of 228 runs. Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored centuries in that match, whereas Kuldeep Yadav registered a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan will be looking to avenge that loss in this game. They have already won both of their World Cup encounters so far. But India have been in equally good form having won their two matches as well. So, this is going to be quite an interesting battle that could keep the fans on the edge of their seats. We can take a look at all the information needed to form the best possible fantasy team.

Probable Playing XIs

India

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Weather and Pitch Report

Advertisement

The deck in Ahmedabad is quite good for batting. New Zealand chased down 283 quite easily in the first game at this venue and that sums up that teams batting first would need totals in excess of 320 to win this encounter. The weather isn't going to be that kind for the side fielding first. The temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius and the day will be quite humid.

Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Virat Kohli

Kohli has scores of 84 and 55* in this World Cup campaign so far. Moreover, he has an excellent batting record against Pakistan and that's why he is the captain of our team.

Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

The Indian wrist-spinner has been in great bowling form since last year and he has carried that forward into this tournament. Kuldeep also claimed a five-wicket haul in the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan.