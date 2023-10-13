India and Pakistan square off at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Saturday in a World Cup 2023 match. This will be the 8th World Cup meeting between the two bitter adversaries, who only play against each other in international tournaments due to longstanding political tensions. When India take on Pakistan, it is more than just a game. Fans have been eager to watch the contest unfold and have even booked beds in city hospital wards after hotels ran out of rooms.

Last month, India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Pakistan have never won against India in ODI World Cup with the seven previous meetings all going in favour of their arch-rivals.

India's last win over Pakistan in World Cup was by 89 runs in a rain-hit league match of the 2019 edition in Manchester.

Ahead of Saturday's blockbuster encounter, we look at top peformers in India vs Pakistan matches in ODIs:

Highest Run-Scorers

1. Sachin Tendulkar | India | 2,526 runs in 67 innings

2. Inzamam-ul-Haq | Pakistan | 2,403 runs in 64 innings

3. Saeed Anwar | Pakistan | 2,002 runs in 48 innings

4. Rahul Dravid | India | 1,899 runs in 55 innings

5. Shoaib Malik | Pakistan | 1,661 runs in 59 innings

Leading Wicket-Takers

1. Wasim Akram | Pakistan | 60 wickets in 48 matches

2. Saqlain Mushtaq | Pakistan | 57 wickets in 35 matches

3. Anil Kumble | India | 54 wickets in 34 matches

4. Aaqib Javed | Pakistan | 54 wickets in 39 matches

5. Javagal Srinath | India | 54 wickets in 36 matches