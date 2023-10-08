Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday scripted the record of taking the most number of catches in ODI World Cup history for India. Kohli achieved the field during the Rohit Sharma-led side's game against Australia in Chennai. Kohli plucked a stunner at first slip to dismiss Mitchell Marsh (0 off 6) off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. With this catch, Kohli went past former India captain Anil Kumble in the elite list. Prior to the match, Kohli was tied on 14 catches each with Kumble. While Kumble needed 18 matches to hit the mark, Kohli required 26.

Speaking of Marsh's dismissal, Bumrah peppered the Australia opener with a back of a length delivery. Marsh's tentative prod ended in a thick edge, which flew straight at first slip where Kohli took a tumbling catch.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 150th ODI match between the two powerhouses.

Marcus Stoinis misses out in Chennai for the five-time winners due to a hamstring injury.

Cummins said injured Travis Head was "on a couch in Adelaide" while Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis and Stoinis had also missed out.

For India, opener Shubman Gill has not recovered from a reported dengue fever. Ishan Kishan has made the team to open the batting.

The stadium was half-full before the first ball, but with thousands waiting outside the match is expected to witness a packed house in contrast to the mostly empty stadiums seen through the tournament so far.

(With AFP Inputs)