Virat Kohli was left stunned after he was dismissed by Pat Cummins during the Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kohli played a gritty knock of 54 from 63 deliveries to steady the Indian innings after they lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. This was the ninth fifty-plus score for the star Indian cricket team batter who slammed four boundaries. However, his stay at the crease came to an end thanks to a short of the length ball from Cummins. Kohli ended up getting a big inside edge as the ball crashed into the stumps. The crowd was left stunned as Australian players celebrated around Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's shocked reaction after the dismissal has gone viral on social media.

Before the start of the match, Kohli received cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's number '10' jersey.

The 'Master Blaster' sent his Blue jersey which he wore in his last ODI match against Pakistan in 2012.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared pictures of the moment when Kohli received the legendary jersey.

"A special occasion & a special pre-match moment. Sachin Tendulkar 2011 and Virat Kohli 2023," BCCI wrote on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries. Moments later Virat's gesture stole the show as he bowed to Sachin who was applauding in the stands witnessing the star batter breaking his record.

Virat scored 117 in 113 balls in the first semi-final match against New Zealand.

His knock consisted nine fours and two sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee.

The former India skipper has scored the highest number of runs in a Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Australia (Playing XI):Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

