Buoyed by their win over Australia in their opening, India aim to make it two wins out of two in World Cup 2023 as they take on minnows Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will miss the services of opener Shubman Gill, who is reportedly fighting dengue. Ishan Kishan is likely retain his place at the top of the order. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries and stitched together a crucial partnership to guide India to victory against Australia in their opening match.

When will the India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (1:30 toss).

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

