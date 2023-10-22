Australia defeated Pakistan in a run-fest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. David Warner slammed 163 off 124 while Mitchell Marsh hit 121 off 108 to help Australia post 367 for 9 in 50 overs after getting an invitation to bat. The Pat Cummins-led side managed to post a big total despite Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul (5 for 54). In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 305, thanks to Adam Zampa's 4 for 53. After the game, legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis made a funny statement while he was addressed as a Pakistani by the presenter while standing with former Australian cricketers Shane Watson and Aaron Finch for post-match analysis.

"I'm a half Aussie, don't just call me a Pakistani," said Waqar on Star Sports.

Waqar Younis said, "I'm a half Aussie, don't just call me a Pakistani". pic.twitter.com/BTErh7D66z — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 20, 2023

It is worth noting that Waqar is married to a Pakistani-Australian doctor named Faryal. The couple has three kids with the family staying in the Australian town of Castle Hill in New South Wales.

Talking about the World Cup game on Friday, Pakistan were undone by poor bowling and fielding which saw Warner dropped when he had made just 10. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa then ripped through the middle-order with figures of 4-53 as Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs, leaving both teams on two wins and as many losses.

While it was the second consecutive victory for Australia in the tournament, Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered their second defeat on trot. The result on Friday thus made the World Cup 2023 points table all more interesting.

(With AFP Inputs)