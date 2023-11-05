Afghanistan cricket team fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq took to social media to take a dig at Australia before the two teams face each other in Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 7. In a post made on Instagram, Naveen referred to the time in 2021 when Australia refused to travel to Afghanistan for a Test match due to political tensions. The Taliban seized control in August 2021 and as a result, Australia decided to cancel their travel plans. Naveen said that it will be interesting to see what Australia decides now considering the political situation in Afghanistan has not changed since then.

“Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see cricket Australia stand in the World Cup #standards #humanrights or 2 points,” Naveen posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, spinner Adam Zampa starred with bat and ball as Australia knocked defending champions England out of the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a 33-run win on Saturday.

Chasing 287 for victory in Ahmedabad, England folded for 253 in 48.1 overs despite a valiant 64 from Ben Stokes to slump to their sixth defeat in seven matches and stay bottom of the 10-team table.

Five-time champions Australia edged closer to securing a semi-final berth alongside India and South Africa -- both already qualified for the last four -- with their fifth straight win.

Zampa returned figures of 3-21 with his leg-spin to puncture England's hopes that were raised by a couple of partnerships including a 63-run fifth-wicket stand between Stokes and Moeen Ali, who hit 42.

(With AFP inputs)