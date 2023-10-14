Rohit Sharma's poise, Virat Kohli's intensity and Jasprit Bumrah's cerebral artistry make India overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday that has a compelling socio-political context, implications of which transcend beyond the 22-yards. Ahead of such a crucial match, it is obvious that the fans too are at the peak of their excitement. Amidst such a scene, the demand for tickets definitely sees an all-time high. They are not only the fans who face problems due to such a high demand of tickets, but the players also face difficulties as they are approached by their acquaintances for arranging last-time tickets or passes. (Scorecard | Points Table)

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has raised the issue and requested his acquaintances to not ask for the tickets of India vs Pakistan game anymore. He took to his Instagram story to write: "Bhailog ghar pe acche acche TV hain sabke, enjoy karo aur AC mein baith ke match dekho. No more ticket requests pls."

On paper, India is a far superior side and with a batting line-up filled with alpha-male characters, it will all depend on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's first spell pans out as the cross-border neighbours might not be short on intent but certainly in terms of ammunition.

But this is a match where emotional quotients play a role and it has created heroes and villains in equal measure over the years.

Ask Javed Miandad and Chetan Sharma, Saleem Malik and Maninder Singh, Ajay Jadeja and Waqar Younis, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Saqlain Mushtaq, Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar, Virat Kohli and Wahab Riaz, Joginder Sharma and Misbah ul Haq (albeit in T20 WC), as this contest is replete with examples of agony and ecstasy, unbridled joy and heart-breaks of a lifetime, which never seem to find closure.

