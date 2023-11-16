Mohammed Shami made history on Wednesday as he claimed a sensational seven-wicket haul to guide India to the Cricket World Cup 2023 final with a win over New Zealand. Shami ended with figures of 7/57 as the Indian cricket team claimed a 70-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was the first time that an Indian bowler took seven wickets in an ODI encounter and as a result, he claimed the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in the format. The previous record belonged to Stuart Binny who took 6 wickets for 4 runs against Bangladesh back in 2014.

Best bowling returns for India in ODIs

7/57 - Mohammed Shami vs NZ, Mumbai WS, 2023 WC

6/4 - Stuart Binny vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

6/12 - Anil Kumble vs WI, Kolkata, 1993

6/19 - Jasprit Bumrah vs ENG, The Oval, 2022

6/21 - Mohammed Siraj vs SL, Colombo RPS, 2023

Previous WC record for India: 6/23 by Ashish Nehra vs ENG, Durban, 2003

Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred before Mohammed Shami took a sensational seven wicket-haul as India sealed a place in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final with a 70-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli made 117, to surpass the record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4 that also featured Shubman Gill's 80 not out.

New Zealand were left needing to break their own record for the highest total by a team batting second to win a World Cup semi-final -- a Duckworth/Lewis adjusted 299-6 against South Africa at Auckland in 2015.

But in-form paceman Shami then took a career-best 7-57 as New Zealand, the losing finalists at the last two World Cups, were dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Mitchell's 134, his highest score at this level.

India, who've won all 10 of their matches at the tournament so far as they bid for a third World Cup title and second on home soil, will now face either Australia or South Africa, who play on Thursday, in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

(With AFP inputs)