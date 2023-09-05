The Indian cricket team announced its World Cup squad on Tuesday. While the veteran batting duo KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have just returned from lengthy injury breaks, found a place in the 15-member team, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma (who have been part of the recent limited-overs teams) could not make it to the team. India will be led by Rohit Sharma while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. The side has gone with three left-arm spinners and three specialist pacers. Ishan Kishan and Rahul will be the wicketkeepers.

The squad was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar with India captain Rohit Sharma sitting by his side. There was a point during the press conference when Rohit lost his cool, as he was asked about 'outside noise'.

"Don't ask me such questions when we do press conferences in India. We don't want to pay attention to outside noise. I have already said many times, we do not pay attention to those things and I will not answer those questions now," he said.

On a separate question, Rohit talked about the team combination: "We have picked best possible combination. We have depth in batting, we have spin and other bowling options. Hardik Pandya is a complete package, his form will be crucial for us at World Cup"

India's squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, kuldeep Yadav