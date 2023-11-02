The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, has been a whirlwind of excitement and drama on the field. Ten cricketing nations have battled for glory amidst a series of questionable moments that stirred debates and discussions worldwide. From contentious umpiring decisions to unexpected underdog victories, the tournament showcased the resilience and sometimes, the controversies, that are a part of the game. Here, we delve into the top controversial moments that marred the Cricket World Cup 2023, shedding light on the incidents that not only tested the players' skills but also challenged the spirit of the game itself. (World Cup 2023 points table)

Haris Rauf - Paul van Meekeren face-off

The second match of the World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Netherlands saw a face-off reminiscent of the infamous duel between Pakistan's Wahab Riaz and Australia's Shane Watson in the 2015 edition.

Netherlands, chasing a target of 287, were 184/9 when their final batter Paul van Meekeren came in to bat. In the 39th over, a few exchanges of words between Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and Paul van Meekeren spiced things up, setting the match up for an interesting finish.

However, a pumped-up Haris Rauf attacked the Dutch batter with a flurry of bouncers to eventually knock van Meekeren's stumps over on the last ball of the 41st over and gave him a send-off while winning the match for Pakistan.

Marcus Stoinis' dismissal against South Africa

The match-up between two cricketing heavyweights Australia and South Africa came under the spotlight when all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was controversially adjudged out following a successful DRS by South Africa.

With Australia five down within 17 overs of the run-chase, Marcus Stonis came in to bat to stabilise the innings for his side. He faced a back-of-length delivery by Kagiso Rabada on the second ball of the 18th over, nicking it to the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Nonetheless, South Africa reviewed the original decision of ‘not out'. After much deliberation, Stonis was given his marching orders. Fans and pundits were divided thereafter on whether the ball touched the glove or the thigh, with the former looking more likely.

Virat Kohli smashes a ton amidst controversial wide decision against Bangladesh

The India vs Bangladesh clash sparked a disputable moment when spinner Nasum Ahmed tried to bowl a wide ball in the 42nd over in an attempt to prevent Indian batter Virat Kohli from reaching his 48th ODI century.

With India at 255/3 at the end of 41 overs, the Rohit Sharma-led side just needed two runs to seal their fourth-consecutive victory in the World Cup 2023. Ace batter Virat Kohli was batting at 97 and needed three more runs to seal a century.

However, Nasum Ahmed's first ball of the 42nd over, though bowled slightly past the batter on the leg side, was interestingly not given as a wide by umpire Richard Kettleborough. The moment raised the eyebrows of many fans and pundits alike. The third ball of the same over, then, saw Kohli thump the ball for a six to register an unbeaten century and guide his side to a seven-wicket win.

DRS under the spotlight yet again!

Pakistan squared off against South Africa in match no. 26 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Proteas were set a target of 271 runs and as the run chase progressed, there came a moment of controversy that divided opinions.

In the fifth ball of the 19th over by spinner Usama Mir, South African batter Rassie van der Dussen was given out LBW by the on-field umpire. Initially, it appeared that the ball was going down the leg and missing the leg stump.

The controversy erupted when it showed the umpire's call on the ‘second-ball tracking', overruling the initial one and making the helpless Rassie van der Dussen walk back to the dressing room.

Joe Root's dismissal against India

India extended their unbeaten run with a comfortable 100-run win over England at Lucknow on October 29. In hindsight, the result could potentially have been much different if not for Joe Root's controversial dismissal in the second innings.

A searing in-swinger by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah hit the pads of Joe Root on his first ball of the innings. To the naked eye, it looked plumb in front of the stumps.

However, Joe Root, who was convinced there was an edge on the bat before the ball hit his pads, decided to send the decision upstairs. The ultra edge even showed a minor spike as the ball passed the bat but the on-field umpire's decision was upheld and Root was given his marching orders.