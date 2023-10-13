Pakistan cricket team legend Shoaib Akhtar faced massive trolling on social media following his post on the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The former fast bowler posted a picture of himself from his playing days along with the caption - "History shall repeat itself tomorrow". The Indian cricket team fans were quick to remind Akhtar about India's impressive record against Pakistan when it comes to the Cricket World Cup. India and Pakistan have faced each other 7 times in total and India have won all 7 matches. Shoaib then posted a picture of himself dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during a Test match but as the trolling continued, Akhtar decided to delete the post.

The India-Pakistan match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. This match comes after India's two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan have two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country's winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

Teams:

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

(With ANI inputs)