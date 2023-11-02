India hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday as the unbeaten tournament hosts reached the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals with a crushing victory. Sri Lanka collapsed to 55 all out inside 20 overs, having been set 358 to win. Mohammed Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings featuring five ducks and a top score of just 14. Both Sri Lanka openers fell for golden ducks as they slumped to 14-6. Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage before Shami took two wickets in two balls as Sri Lanka's rapid collapse continued.

Meanwhile, Shami went past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath to become the Indian cricket team bowler with the most wickets in Cricket World Cups. It was also the fourth five-wicket haul for the pacer and he now has the most five-wicket hauls in ODIs for an Indian bowler.

Most wickets for India in World Cup

45 - Mohammed Shami*

44 - Zaheer Khan

44 - Javagal Srinath

33 - Jasprit Bumrah

31 - Anil Kumble

India's winning-margin was their biggest success, by runs, in a World Cup game surpassing their 257-run defeat of non-Test nation Bermuda during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.

Most ODI five-wicket hauls for India

4 - Mohammed Shami

3 - Javagal Srinath

3 - Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds but still made 88 in a total of 357-8

Opening batsman Shubman Gill top-scored with 92.

The pair were out in quick succession after they had shared a stand of 189 following the second-ball exit of India captain Rohit Sharma.

But Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 off just 56 balls including six superbly struck sixes.