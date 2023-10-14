India and Pakistan will both put their winning run to test when the traditional rivals face each other in the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Both the sides have won their first two matches in the competition and the winner of this match will find their place cemented as one of the firm favourites to win the title. The Indian cricket team has a huge advantage historically over Pakistan as they have never lost against them in ODI Cricket World Cup history.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 83 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9. This player is a top-order opening batter, who bats right-handed. In the last 5 matches, Shubman Gill has scored 345 runs at an average of 69 per match.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is a wicket-keeper and has an average of 66 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order right right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last 5 matches, this player has scored 252 runs at an average of 50.4 per match.

Advertisement

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. Mohammad Rizwan has an average of 88 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. He is a top-order batter, bats right-handed and also keeps wickets. In the last 5 matches, this player has scored 390 runs at an average of 78 per match.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 76 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. He bowls slow left-arm chinaman and in the recent 5 matches, this player has taken 9 wickets at an average of 1.8. Kuldeep Yadav has a very good record against this opponent, taking 5, 2, 2, 1 wickets in the recent matches.

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is a bowler and has an average of 57 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm medium fast and in the recent 5 matches, this player has taken 0, 1, 1, 6, 1 wickets at an average of 1.8.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is a Bowler and has an average of 60 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Haris Rauf is a right-arm fast Bowler and in the recent 5 matches, he has taken 6 wickets at an average of 1.2.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9. Hardik Pandya is a batter, who bats right-handed. In the recent 5 matches, he has scored 16 runs at an average of 3.2 per match.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. Shadab Khan is a batter, who bats right-handed. In the recently played 5 matches, he has scored 60 runs at an average of 12 per match.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder and has an average of 52 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.2 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent 5 matches, Ravindra Jadeja has taken 7 wickets at an average of 1.4.