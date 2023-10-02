Defending champions England will be squaring off against the runners-up of the 2019 edition, New Zealand, in the opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday. They will be playing their match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Jos Buttler-led side will be aiming to defend their title and clinch the World Cup trophy for the second time. England are one of the most dreaded teams, having the likes of Buttler, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and others.

World Ranking

5

Match Schedule

October 05: v New Zealand at Ahmedabad

October 10: v Bangladesh at Dharamsala

October 15: v Afghanistan at New Delhi

October 21: v South Africa at Mumbai

October 26: v Sri Lanka at Bengaluru

October 29: v India at Lucknow

November 04: v Australia at Ahmedabad

November 08: v Netherlands at Pune

November 11: v Pakistan at Kolkata

Squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Leading run-scorer in the squad

Joe Root: 6,246 runs; highest score 133 not out; average 48.79; Hundreds 16; Fifties 36

Leading wicket-taker in the squad

Adil Rashid: 184 wickets; best bowling 5-27; average 32.41

Previous World Cup Appearances

1975: Semi-finals

1979: Runners-up

1983: Semi-finals

1987: Runners-up

1992: Runners-up

1996: Quarter-finals

1999: Group stage

2003: Group stage

2007: Super Eights

2011: Quarter-finals

2015: Group stage

2019: Champions