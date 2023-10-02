Cricket World Cup 2023: England's Squad, Match Schedule, Top Performers
Defending champions England will be squaring off against the 2019-runners-up, New Zealand
Defending champions England will be squaring off against the runners-up of the 2019 edition, New Zealand, in the opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday. They will be playing their match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Jos Buttler-led side will be aiming to defend their title and clinch the World Cup trophy for the second time. England are one of the most dreaded teams, having the likes of Buttler, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and others.
World Ranking
5
Match Schedule
October 05: v New Zealand at Ahmedabad
October 10: v Bangladesh at Dharamsala
October 15: v Afghanistan at New Delhi
October 21: v South Africa at Mumbai
October 26: v Sri Lanka at Bengaluru
October 29: v India at Lucknow
November 04: v Australia at Ahmedabad
November 08: v Netherlands at Pune
November 11: v Pakistan at Kolkata
Squad
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Leading run-scorer in the squad
Joe Root: 6,246 runs; highest score 133 not out; average 48.79; Hundreds 16; Fifties 36
Leading wicket-taker in the squad
Adil Rashid: 184 wickets; best bowling 5-27; average 32.41
Previous World Cup Appearances
1975: Semi-finals
1979: Runners-up
1983: Semi-finals
1987: Runners-up
1992: Runners-up
1996: Quarter-finals
1999: Group stage
2003: Group stage
2007: Super Eights
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Group stage
2019: Champions