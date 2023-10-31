The Cricket World Cup 2023 action is slowly racing towards that phase where several teams will be out of semi-final contention. While teams like two-time champions India, South Africa and New Zealand are in a rather comfortable position. There was teams like Australia who are on the border-line. The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match in Pune on Monday was a crucial one. Afghanistan have been giant-killers in this Cricket World Cup while Sri Lanka have been good too. They clashed at the MCA Stadium in Pune, with Sri Lanka putting up a modest 241-run total against Afghanistan. In reply, Afghanistan were confident in the chase with Rahmat Shah scoring a half-century.

However, there was a scary incident ahead of the match. During the national anthem of Sri Lanka, one of the boys accompanying a Sri Lanka player collapsed, probably due to the conditions in Pune. He was tended to immediately as the Sri Lanka player kept him from falling.

Talking about the match, Sri Lankan scored a below-par 241 all out against Afghanistan in their World Cup match on Monday. Invited to bat, opener Pathum Nissanka (46), Kusal Mendis (39), Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) all got starts but failed to capitalise as Afghan bowlers managed to take wickets regularly.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/34) snapped four wickets to emerge as the most successful bowler for Afghanistan. It was a collective effort as Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/38), Azmatullah Omarzai (1/37) Rashid Khan (1/50) all were among wickets.

However, Maheesh Theekshana (29) and Angelo Mathews (23) added a valuable 45 off 42 balls for the eighth wicket to provide them the late momentum.

With PTI inputs