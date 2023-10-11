The Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq battle became the talk of the town ever since it was found out that the two players will be playing against each other in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match, for the first time since their infamous Indian Premier League spat. Kohli and Naveen, during and IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, had a heated exchange that went down in history as on of the most ugly incidents in the T20 league's history. Ahead of their clash on the international stage, Naveen's IPL franchise, LSG, took to social media to re-open some old wounds with their 'mango tweet'.

LSG, taking to X (formerly Twitter), wrote "Aam kab nahi khana chahiye (when not to eat mango).

The tweet took fans back to the times when Naveen posted a number of pictures on Instagram, showing him talking about mangoes when Kohli's RCB would lose its IPL match to a team. The buzz around the topic spiralled to the extent that LSG had to mute the words "mango", "mangoes", "sweet" and "aam" on social media.

Now they, themselves are back with a 'mango' tweet.

On the eve of the match against India, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was asked about the Kohli vs Naveen battle.

"See, as you mentioned before also, like India is our home, it was our home, we played here and the people of India give a lot of love to Afghanistan people.

"And what happened in the ground, that aggression comes to every player, it's not about India and Afghanistan. So, it can come to everyone. So, this happened and still like if you see a lot of our players, we have idols from Indian team like Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid," he said.

