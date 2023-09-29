The England cricket team had a torrid time in flight as the geared up for the ODI World Cup warm-up match against India in Guwahati. England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow took to Instagram to share the update on the England team's journey that apparently lasted for more than 38 hours. Bairstow shared a picture of an England player in the economy class of a flight, summing up the trouble that the players had to go through. In the picture, the players look drained from the long flight while being surrounded by co-passengers in the flight.

Bairstow captioned the post "utter chaos" and further wrote "last leg incoming... been some trip". He then added "38 hours and counting...", with a laughing emoji.

Jonny Bairstow's Instagram story.



England team reached Guwahati in an economy class of a flight. pic.twitter.com/r3Uf3Klchz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2023

As per an ANI report, both the England and Indian players have reached Guwahati. England's pin all-rounder Moeen Ali, spinner Adil Rashid, batter Joe Root and some members of coaching/support staff were captured making their way to the team bus.

England have two warm-up matches scheduled before the ODI World Cup begins. After India take on England,, they will play the Netherlands on October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram in their second warm-up match. England's second warm-up game will be against Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 2.

India will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai from October 8.

On the other hand, England will kickstart their title defence against New Zealand from October 5 at Ahmedabad, in a repeat of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

England squad:Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

With ANI inputs