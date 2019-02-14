Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from a back injury, is poised to make a comeback ahead of the World Cup that begins on May 30 in England and Wales. Owing to his back injury, Hazlewood missed the recent Test series against Sri Lanka at home that Australia won 2-0. He has also been ruled out of Australia's upcoming tour of India where they will play three T20 Internationals and five ODIs. Hazlewood's participation against Pakistan in March remains uncertain.

Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley previously said he was suffering an early stage stress fracture, similar to one that sidelined him for six months last year.

Hazlewood told reporters he was targetting World Cup warm-up games for his return, with a follow-up scan on Friday set to shed more light on his progress.

"I think we'll know a lot more after tomorrow, to be honest. Hopefully, in the coming weeks we'll start working through it," he said.

"Hopefully it's going along to plan.

"Everything feels fine so training's coming along nicely, progressing every week. I think we'll just work back from the World Cup really and make sure everything's right for that, which gives me plenty of time."

Australia play their first World Cup group game against Afghanistan on June 1, with three practice matches scheduled at home against New Zealand in May.

Fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc is also struggling with injury after suffering a "substantial" muscle tear in the final Test against Sri Lanka.

He has been ruled out of the India series, with his availability for Pakistan not yet known.

