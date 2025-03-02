After a century against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy match, Virat Kohli could only muster up 11 runs in India's final group stage match against New Zealand on Sunday. Kohli, who was looking to continue his red-hot form, thanks to his 51st ODI hundred in the last match, was undone by a Superman-esque catch from Glenn Phillips at point. Even Kohli couldn't believe what he saw as the Kiwi star dove towards his right-hand side and grabbed the catch to send the India star packing. (India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates)

The entire Dubai International Cricket Stadium went silent as Kohli's catch was grabbed by Phillips. The India superstar, however, had no option but to walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed on this historic occasion.

It was a historic match for Kohli, who has now represented India in 300 ODIs. Kohli's unbeaten century against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday propelled him to No. 5 in the ICC ODI rankings and made him only the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in 50-over cricket. Having already overtaken Ponting on the all-time run charts, Kohli is now just 138 runs away from second-placed Kumar Sangakkara. However, he remains 4,330 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who still tops the list.

In 300 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,096 runs at an average of 58.01 and a strike rate of 93.40, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties, boasting a best score of 183.

Virat has made a habit of breaking records in his illustrious career. The Indian stalwart is the fastest player ever to reach 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings), 13,000 runs (287 innings) and 14,000 runs (299 innings) in ODIs.

With ANI Inputs