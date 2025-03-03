It was a horrible outing for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side crashed out of the group stages without a single win. Pakistan lost both of their matches against New Zealand and India while the game against Bangladesh was washed out. A player who received a lot of criticism following the campaign was Babar Azam. Babar got a good start against India but was unable to convert it into a big score and as a result, his dismal run of form continued in the competition as well.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan made a massive statement on Babar and said that "Virat Kohli is nothing" when compared to the Pakistan cricket team batter.

“First of all, let me tell you one thing. Virat Kohli is nothing compared to Babar Azam; Kohli is zero. We are not talking here about who is a better player and we are talking about Pakistan cricket. Which has been destroyed. There is no planning, no strategies, no merit, and there is no accountability at all. There is no accountability,” Mohsin said on Former Pakistani Cricketer and Actor Mohsin Khan says Virat Kohli is no way near Babar Azam#BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/p71WAov9X0 — DoctorofCricket (@CriccDoctor) March 2, 2025 ">Ary News.

After Pakistan's horrendous exit from home ICC Champions Trophy, former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif hinted that the side will introduce fresh faces in the team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, starting on March 16.

Pakistan, who failed to win a single match in the eight-team tournament and faced an early exit, will travel to New Zealand to play five T20Is and three ODIs.

With the performance of senior players under scrutiny, Latif took to X to share the list of players who are under consideration for New Zealand T20Is. As per the veteran, Hassan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed and Muhammad Nafay are on the list to be considered for the upcoming series.

Latif also added that all-rounder Shadab Khan would be the probable captain of the touring side for the shortest format while Muhammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf and Khushdil Shah are in probables for the tour.

In the Champions Trophy, Pakistan lost to New Zealand and arch-rivals India in Group A matches before their match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Amid the dismal show of the side in yet again ICC tournament, there are reports that interim head coach Aqib Javed is expected not to get an extension in his role with the new coach taking charge of the side for the New Zealand tour.

Javed, a former international fast bowler, was appointed to the position in November of the previous year following Gary Kirsten's resignation.

(With IANS inputs)