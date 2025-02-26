Pakistan's early exit from the Champions Trophy has led to nationwide outrage, with fans and experts criticising the teams approach. The hosts of the tournament, Pakistan, are officially out of the semi-finals race after losing to New Zealand and India, respectively, in their first two group games. However, all hell broke loose on live television when former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez put ex-teammate Shoaib Malik in an awkward position by asking him about his mentorship role during the PCB organised Champions Cup One-Day tournament last year.

Malik, a former Pakistan captain, was one of the five mentors appointed by the PCB for the pentangular tournament. As Malik got uncomfortable after Hafeez's query, legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar intervened and came to his rescue. The incident took place on PTV Sports after New Zealand beat Bangladesh to dump them and Pakistan out of the semi-finals race.

"Malik is among the five mentors working with the Pakistan team. How responsibility and how much authority were you given?" Hafeez asked Malik.

Before Malik could give an explanation, Hafeez interrupted him by saying: "It's been six months, right? Six months!"

Seeing Malik in a spot of bother, Akhtar intervened: "Don't put him in a spot"

However, Hafeez once against intervened: "I'm not asking him any difficult question."

Pakistan needed Bangladesh to beat New Zealand on Monday to keep their slim hopes of a place in the semi-finals alive, but the result went the other way.

"We have been backing these players for the last few years but they are not learning nor improving," former captain Wasim Akram told AFP.

"It is time for a major shake-up. We need to improve our system of domestic cricket so that we can produce quality cricketers, not ordinary ones."

"I feel very despondent with the state of Pakistan cricket," former captain Rashid Latif told AFP.

"We have to follow merit and bring in professionals in the administration of the game and not people on a political basis.

"Frequent changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board, selection committee and captains have failed us in forming a proper set-up and team."

"We were thrilled that an international event had finally returned to our country, but the joy was short-lived," said 26-year-old Umar Siraj, a pharmacist in Rawalpindi.

"The hardest part of being a Pakistan fan is that you end up praying for other teams to lose," he chuckled. "It's painful. I'm gutted."

Pakistan, the defending champions, will now take on Bangladesh in a dead-rubber on Saturday.