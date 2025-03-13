Following India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai last week, pacer Harshit Rana returned to his hometown, Delhi, in the early hours of Tuesday. On his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Harshit was welcomed by the reporters. While Harshit addressed a few questions from the journalists, the India star looked a bit agitated while answering them. In a viral video, Harshit looked visibly irked over a question from one of the journalists. He eventually closed the door of his car after thanking the reporters.

"Sir, mat lo na (Please, don't record). Bahut acha laga, bata to diya aapko (I really felt happy. Thank you!)" Harshit was heard as saying in the video.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cricketer Harshit Rana returns to India from Dubai.



Team India clinched its third #ChampionsTrophy title yesterday by beating New Zealand in the final. pic.twitter.com/8agTCFSMLL — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

Harshit sat alone in the car while his luggage was being loaded in the trunk.

Harshit played India's first two group matches, against Bangladesh and Pakistan, before Varun Chakravarthy benched him for the remainder of the tournament. He took a total of four wickets in those matches.

Apart from Harshit, India head coach Gautam Gambhir also landed in Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhie, India captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Mumbai, along with his wife and kids.

Star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had left the team hotel after returning from the stadium on Tuesday. However, it is not clear if the couple returned to India or not.

Rohit's team remained unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies and extended the run in this Champions Trophy.

"It is a great milestone to have, honestly speaking," Rohit said of the achievement.

"And that speaks about the kind of team this is.

"So, it shows a lot of quality in the team, a lot of depth, a lot of understanding within the group, a lot of enjoyment, a lot of excitement. And that is how we want to play our cricket."

India came into the eight-nation tournament with a 3-0 ODI sweep of England at home and have been the team to beat in white-ball cricket.

They top the world team rankings in ODI and T20 listings of the International Cricket Council.

"One game India loses, or it goes here and there, and there is so much speculation," said Rohit.

"But the boys and the team have actually managed to put that aside and just focus on how to win games and how to enjoy the game.

"Representing India is not a joke. Everyone wants to represent India with a lot of integrity and a lot of pride as well."

