New Zealand's victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match on Monday proved to be the final nail in the coffin for hosts Pakistan. After defeats against New Zealand and India in their first two matches, Pakistan's campaign was on the brink. As the Kiwis outscored the Bangla Tigers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's elimination was confirmed. Courtesy of their early exit from the tournament, Mohammad Rizwan's men went on to register a few embarrassing records to their name.

It was the first occasion since 2009 that saw the host nation failing to make it out of the group stages of the Champions Trophy. In the 2009 campaign, South Africa failed to qualify for the knockouts after winning just one and losing 2 matches in the group stage of the tournament.

Already out of the semi-finals race, Pakistan became only the 4th team to enter the Champions Trophy as defending champions and exit in the group stages. In the 2004 edition of the tournament, India and Sri Lanka were eliminated from in the group stages. India and Sri Lanka were crowned the joint-winners in the 2002 edition. Even in the 2013 campaign, defending champions Australia failed to win even a single match and were eliminated in the group stage itself.

On Sunday, India rode on a clinical performance to outclass traditional rivals Pakistan with plenty to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 241. Virat Kohli then regained his glorious touch with his 51st ODI hundred, and was ably supported by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, as India completed the chase with 45 balls to spare to inch closer to the semifinals.

As per a PTI report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that head coach Aaqib Javed will be relieved of his duties after the Champions Trophy.

“Obviously there is backlash over the team's performance in the CT. The Board hasn't decided as yet on whether the team will have separate head coaches (for red and white ball teams) but one thing is certain the current support staff will be overhauled now after the poor show in the Champions Trophy,” the source told PTI.

Advertisement

"But the way the Board has been changing coaches and selectors since last year, it will be a challenge to find other candidates for these positions,” he said.

This is the first time Pakistan were given the hosting right of an ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.

With PTI Inputs