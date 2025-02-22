Pakistan crumbled to a 60-run defeat in their opening Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against New Zealand, with seniors like Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan being heavily criticised for their approach and intent during the run chase. Chasing a daunting 321, Pakistan managed only 22 runs in their first 10 overs, and also lost two wickets. Pakistan's brand of cricket, and the form of their seniors, are the reason why they're not favourites going into their clash against arch rivals India, felt former India cricketer Irfan Pathan.

"When it comes to Pakistan, look, they have plenty of problems in the team," Pathan said, speaking to PTI.

"As far as some of the senior guys (are concerned), they don't play that kind of aggressive modern-day cricket, especially in white-ball cricket. So, can they change it? It's very difficult," Pathan stated.

In the run chase against New Zealand, Rizwan managed to score only three runs off 14 balls, while Babar Azam struggled to an 81-ball half-century. Pakistan ultimately failed to grasp control of the run chase, with the required run rate steadily increasing throughout.

Pathan stated that India certainly hold the edge over Pakistan ahead of the encounter. He said it all comes down to how a side handles the pressure on the big stage.

"What we have seen in the recent past with the Indian team, we know how to handle a tough situation and the big occasion as well. As far as the talent is concerned, we are far ahead, especially in one-day cricket," Pathan said.

It is important to remember that Pakistan beat India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. However, that is the last time Pakistan defeated India in ODI cricket, with India winning five of the next six encounters and one ending in a no-result. Even in T20I cricket, India beat Pakistan in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cup games.

Despite being the hosts of Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan face the curveball of having to travel to Dubai for its game against India, with the latter playing all their games at a neutral venue.

Pakistan are under immense pressure to win the game after their defeat against New Zealand. A defeat to India would almost certainly signal an early exit for the hosts on home soil.

India, on the other hand, have won each of their last four ODIs, and look favourites to go all the way.