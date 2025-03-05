The cricket fraternity hailed Team India and star India batter Virat Kohli following Men in Blue's win over Australia in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai on Tuesday. Virat's chase masterclass and fine run in ODIs against Australia continued as he powered India to a four-wicket win over Aussies in the semifinal, driving the Men in Blue to brink of a win from situation of 43/2 during a 265-run chase before some heavy blows from Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul finished things off in style.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah hailed Team India following their win, posting on his X, saying, "Well done to India on qualifying for the #ChampionsTrophy Final to be played on March 9 in Dubai. A great team performance against a quality opponent."

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also hailed Mohammed Shami and Virat for their standout performances, saying that while Shami "set the tone", Virat "stood out".

"Clinical performance by Team India. Shami set the tone early, and our batters chased with patience. Virat Kohli's knock stood out. All the very best for the final," he posted on X.

Clinical performance by Team India. ????????@MdShami11 set the tone early, and our batters chased with patience… @imVkohli's knock stood out.



Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out on the tournament due to injury, also summed up Men in Blue's campaign in one word, posting on X, "Unstoppable".



Former Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan also expressed their happiness on India's win. Sehwag hailed Virat for again stepping up in ICC tournaments and India making their third ICC tournament final in 15 months.

"Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The King shines and we make another ICC world cup finals, 3rd in 15 months. Simply amazing," posted Sehwag.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The King shines and we make another ICC world cup finals, 3rd in 15 months.

Shikhar also hailed KL Rahul's last six as "something that we will never forget".

"What an intense semi finals match it was. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya you both were truly outstanding, and @klrahul the last six to finish with is something we will never forget. One more win and the Champions Trophy is coming home. Lets make this one unforgettable!," he posted on X.

India's World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted on X, "Finals here we come! Bowlers did the job with Shami leading from the front & keeping the Aussies in check. Great partnership between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer handling the pressure and then KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya taking the game away in the end! One step away from glory - let's get it boys! #INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy #CT2025."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also hailed Team India, expressing that the trophy will go to India. He also hailed India's bench strength, saying that they can field another team that can play as good as their main side.

"The problem for the rest of the world in white ball cricket is that India have another team that could play and they are equally as good ... the Aussies to push them so close was a great effort with so many missing ... It's India's trophy for me ... #ChampionsTrophy2025," he posted on X.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia.

