India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has revealed that he doesn't like facing teammate and pacer Mohammed Shami in the nets. Speaking on 25 Questions by ESPNCricinfo, Rahul was asked "which bowled he hates facing in the nets" and he took Shami's name. For the unversed, Shami has bowled 28 balls to Rahul in T20 cricket, conceding just 31 runs while also getting him out twice. He was also asked to name one bowler who gives him sleepless nights. This time, Rahul took Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's name.

Rahul has pipped Rishabh Pant as India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the ongoing Champions Trophy.

However, former India spinner Sarandeep Singh voiced his concern over team management's apparent preference for Rahul ahead of the Pant.

"If you are going to an ICC event with a regular wicketkeeper like Rishabh Pant, who is a remarkable batter and gives you a left-handed option in the middle order, so if a regular wicketkeeper like him sits out, it is hard to understand the decision," Sarandeep told ANI.

"KL Rahul is not a proper wicketkeeper. He is a batter who is given the duty to keep the wickets. He is playing because he is featuring as a wicketkeeper. If he solely comes in as a batter, there is no place for him in the batting order. You need to play a proper wicketkeeper in big tournaments because even if one catch is dropped, the match can slip away from your hands," he added.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 41 in the first game against Bangladesh, while he did not get the chance to bat against Pakistan as India won the match thanks to Virat Kohli's 51st ODI century.

Following his knock against Pakistan, Kohli gained one place on the latest rankings for ODI batters to move back into fifth spot overall, as per the ICC who released the new ODI rankings today.

This brings three Indian batters inside the top five. Opener Shubman Gill (first) and skipper Rohit Sharma (third) maintained their places at the top of the batting rankings courtesy of their own decent hauls at the ongoing Champions Trophy event.

Gill actually increased his lead at the top of the rankings, with former Pakistan captain Babar Azam still in on the second spot despite a lean trot at the Champions Trophy so far.

(With ANI Inputs)