Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the Champions Trophy 2025, which will kick-start from February 19. The ICC tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Dubai. This will also the mark the ICC event to be hosted in Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup. A total of eight teams will be participating in this 50-over format tournament and every team, apart from Pakistan, have also announced their respective squads. However, a recent report revealed the reason why Pakistan Cricket Board is taking so much time in the squad announcement.

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, batter Saim Ayub's untimed injury is causing the delay for the PCB. Ayub sustained an ankle fracture during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this month. He along with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood went to London for treatment.

The PCB is currently waiting the confirmation on Ayub's availability before finalising the players for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier on Sunday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted that opener Saim Ayub might be excluded from Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, emphasising that the board is committed to prioritising the young batter's full recovery and avoiding any hasty decisions.

"We cannot put Saim Ayub's career at risk for the Champions Trophy. The plaster on Saim Ayub's foot will be removed in a couple of days, as he is undergoing rehabilitation," Naqvi told reporters on Sunday.

Apart from him, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif also shared his concerns regarding Pakistan's opening pair with Ayub still recovering from his injury.

"I am worried about Saim Ayub's injury, and with Abdullah Shafique also out of form, we are left in a bit of a dilemma," he said.

The opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Stadium in Karachi.

(With IANS Inputs)