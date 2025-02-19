Tempers flared during the Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday with the hosts' bowlers coming under the pump from the latter's batters. Tom Latham (118*) and Will Young (107) scored fine centuries as Pakistan scored 320/5 in 50 overs. The famed Pakistan bowling line-up came under pressure with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah conceding over six runs per over. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan lost his cool quite often. But the starkest one happened in the 47th over.

It happened when Latham was troubled by a delivery from Shaheen but the resulting outside edge saw the ball racing to the boundary. There looked nothing wrong with the delivery but Rizwan visibly lost his cool. He was quite aggressive as he gestures something towards Shaheen. However, the former Pakistan captain did not stay quiet and retorted quite sharply. Former New Zealand quick Simon Doull, who was commentating, was clear in his assessment: "I'm sorry, but you cannot be having a go at the bowler there. It was a genuinely good delivery."

New Zealand made a strong start to their Champions Trophy campaign, posting a formidable 320/5 against hosts Pakistan in their Group A clash in Karachi. The innings was anchored by brilliant centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, who guided the Kiwis to a challenging total after early setbacks.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first. Their decision seemed to pay off initially as spinner Abrar Ahmed struck first, dismissing Devon Conway for 10 with the score at 39. Just an over later, Naseem Shah removed Kane Williamson for a single, reducing New Zealand to 40/2 in 8.1 overs. The Kiwis reached 48/2 at the end of the first powerplay.

Daryl Mitchell was the next to fall, managing just 10 runs before being sent back by Haris Rauf. At 73/3 in 16.2 overs, New Zealand were in a tricky position. However, opener Will Young and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham steadied the innings, forging a crucial 118-run partnership.

Young led the recovery with a well-crafted century, scoring 107 off 113 balls, including 12 fours and a six. His innings ended when Naseem Shah struck again, dismissing him when New Zealand were 191/4 in 37.2 overs. Soon after, Latham made century, completing it in just 95 balls. He remained unbeaten on 118 off 104 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Glenn Phillips provided the finishing touch with a quick-fire 61 off 39 balls, smashing three fours and four sixes to take New Zealand past the 300-run mark. The Kiwis made 113 runs in their last ten overs.

Among Pakistan's bowlers, Naseem Shah was the standout performer, finishing with figures of 2/63 in his 10 overs. Haris Rauf also picked up two wickets but was expensive as he finished with 2/83, while Abrar Ahmed claimed one. Shaheen Shah Afridi had an off day, going wicketless in his 10 overs and conceding 68 runs.