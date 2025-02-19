Pakistan got a major injury scare during the opening game of Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday. The side's star batter Fakhar Zaman injured himself while trying to field a ball on the second delivery of the match. Zaman was taken off the ground as he looked in discomfort. He was replaced by Kamran Ghulam on the field. Zaman did return to action ahead of the 14th over, but he was taken off the ground again. "Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course," informed PCB.

Talking in detail about the injury, New Zealand opener Will Young had driven Shaheen Afridi through the covers, prompting Zaman to sprint after the ball. While he managed to relay it to Babar Azam, the left-hander immediately signalled discomfort and walked off the field alongside the team physio.

His exit cast an early shadow on Pakistan's campaign. Saim Ayub had suffered an ankle fracture while chasing a ball in a Test against South Africa, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy and forcing Pakistan to recall Zaman into their ODI setup.

Despite the injury scare, Pakistan had a pre-match boost with fast bowler Haris Rauf declared fit to play. Rauf, who had pulled up with a side strain during a recent triangular series, was a welcome addition to the attack.

However, New Zealand had their fitness concerns, with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra missing out. The youngster was forced out from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball while attempting a catch in the 38th over of their match against Pakistan in the ODI tri-series last week.

Although trained yesterday and showed no signs of delayed concussion, the BlackCaps opted to keep him on the sidelines for this fixture.

The game also marked a historic occasion, as ICC tournament cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time since 1996. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected field first against New Zealand.

Here are the playing XIs -

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke

