India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: The last group stage match of Champions Trophy 2025 is here and India are ready to square off against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai. This is going to be blockbuster clash as both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will to look to play the semi-final match without any hiccups. Rohit Sharma and co thrashed the arch-rivals Pakistan last week and got plenty of rest. On the other hand, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in their previous match and secured their and India's berth in the semis.

In-form batter Virat Kohli will try to make the most of his 300th ODI appearance after scoring a match-winning century against Pakistan in the second game.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match will take place on Sunday, March 2 (IST).

Where will the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match be held?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match start?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)