India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, aiming to lift a record third title. India have had a near-flawless campaign so far, having won each game and with relative conviction. However, New Zealand have a huge statistic in their favour - they have never lost to India in the final of a major ICC event. The two sides also faced off in the group stage, where India won by 44 runs. The match also brings with it discussions on the future of ODI captain Rohit Sharma, and whether he would announce his retirement after the game.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match will take place on Sunday, March 9 (IST).

Where will the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match be held?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match start?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match?

The India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

