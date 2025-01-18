India Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah In But Report Makes Big Claim
India Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a virtual discussion with the selectors on Friday evening.
India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Team India are all set to announce their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI series against England today, with captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar taking part in a press conference. Rohit, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, were reportedly consulted by the selectors on Friday evening. India have some tough calls to make, with Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion despite injury and the battle for the wicket-keeper spot between KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson the big talking points. As per reports, Sanju Samson is likely to be left out, with Pant being favoured. India could also hand call-ups to as many as three uncapped stars.
Here are the Live Updates of India's Champions Trophy and England series announcement -
- 10:09 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Bumrah In or Out?Jasprit Bumrah suffered back spasms in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but his participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 is up in the air. As per a report by India Today, Bumrah is likely to picked, but whether he plays will depend on how he recovers.Remember, teams can make changes to their final squad till February 13.
- 09:52 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Sanju Samson to miss outAs per a report by India Today, the key reason why Sanju Samson will miss out on the 15-man squad because of his non-participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samson had missed Kerala's training camp, and paid the price by not being included in their squad.
- 09:48 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Pant vs SamsonKL Rahul's recent ODI experience should give him the edge, but it will be a close call as to who makes the squad between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Let's look at the arguments for both:Pant: Has impressed in Test cricket after returning from injury, and played ahead of Samson in the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. However, ODI cricket has arguably been Pant's least successful format.Samson: Sensational T20I form in 2024 saw him register 3 centuries. But his last ODI was in 2023, although he did score a century in that game. Missed out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy, for state side Kerala.
- 09:34 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Nitish Reddy's chance?In July, Nitish Reddy had told NDTV that he was preparing to play the 'Hardik Pandya role'. 6 months and a maiden Test century later, could he now be in the reckoning in 50-over cricket? Pandya's fitness haunted India even in the 2023 World Cup, and Reddy could be a like-for-like replacement should anything happen to the senior pro.
- 09:26 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: 3 uncapped stars in line?The big name, who has taken the world of cricket by storm in 2024, but has somehow still not made his ODI debut, is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Everyone fancies that the left-hander will make the cut for the squad, with many like legendary opener Virender Sehwag tipping Jaiswal for the final 15.On the other hand, there is also a debate over Varun Chakravarthy and Nitish Reddy to make the squad, despite both having never played an ODI for India.
- 09:19 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Not just Karun NairKarun Nair isn't the only India hopeful to make a serious impression in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt Padikkal has been in the form of his life, and has over 2,000 List A runs at an average of 82! It is the highest 50-over average of any cricketer ever to have scored that amount of runs.Could he be in the reckoning as well?
- 09:11 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Varun Chakravarthy debut?It is no secret that Varun Chakravarthy performed admirably under Gautam Gambhir at KKR, but it is also a fact that he was phenomenal upon his comeback in T20Is. If Kuldeep Yadav misses out due to injury, there could be a chance that Chakravarthy gets picked as India's wrist-spin option.Remember, Varun Chakravarthy is yet to make his debut in ODI cricket.
- 09:06 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Time up for Jadeja?Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20I cricket following the T20 World Cup 2024 win, but was not included in the squad for the three ODIs vs Sri Lanka. On that choice, Gautam Gambhir stated that he was rested, but his form has since also faded in Test cricket.Will the 36-year-old, Player of the Match in the final when India won the CT in 2013, get one more tournament?
- 08:57 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Spin conundrumOne overlooked aspect of India's Champions Trophy squad is the debate for the spinner. Axar Patel is likely to feature, but there is no clarity over who the other options would be.Washington Sundar featured for India in the previous series vs Sri Lanka, and seems to be in Gautam Gambhir's radar. But is time up for Ravindra Jadeja? Is Kuldeep Yadav fit? Is Varun Chakravarthy, with 0 ODIs in his belt, set to be called up? Many questions to be answered today.
- 08:50 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Virat Kohli's injury concernAs per a report by Times of India, Virat Kohli has suffered a neck sprain, for which he even had to take injections. This could see him miss out on a long-awaited Ranji Trophy comeback, but India will be hoping he remains fit for the England series and Champions Trophy.
- 08:47 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: The ultimate praise!The great Sachin Tendulkar took time out to hail Karun Nair's recent performances. Here's what he said:
Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126. Performances like these don't just happen, they come from immense focus and hard work. Keep going strong and make every opportunity count!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2025
- 08:39 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Any chance for Karun?However, a nod from the BCCI towards how players are faring in domestic cricket would be if they at least include Karun Nair in the squad for the three-match ODI series against England.However, with the series possibly serving as warm-up for the Champions Trophy, it would not be a surprise to see India pick identical squads for both events.
- 08:38 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Why Karun Nair may miss outKarun Nair has amassed 752 runs in 7 innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25, a feat that Sachin Tendulkar described as "nothing short of extraordinary". But the report states that Karun Nair will also not make the cut. Why?Reportedly, the selectors are not willing to recall a player who last played for India in 2017 right before a massive tournament.
- 08:30 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Rohit and Gambhir have say!As per the India Today report, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma were involved in a virtual discussion with the selection committee on Friday evening. Rohit will be present alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar today to announce the final 15-man squad.
- 08:26 (IST)India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: The point of contentionThe big point of debate is probably for the wicket-keeper batter role. One name among KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will likely miss out.KL Rahul performed admirably at the 2023 World Cup, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say that he holds a slight advantage over the other two in ODI cricket.
- 08:18 (IST)India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Major update on BumrahIndian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to be included in the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report by India Today.
- 08:09 (IST)India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Karun Nair an option?Karun Nair has really emerged as a major force following a sensational run in domestic cricket. Nair's numbers are impressive in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and that is one of the reasons why he has emerged as a surprise option for the Champions Trophy.
- 08:02 (IST)India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the Indian cricket team squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI series against England. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to make the cut, questions remain over pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami along with a tough call on the wicket-keepers.