India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: Pant vs Samson





Pant: Has impressed in Test cricket after returning from injury, and played ahead of Samson in the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. However, ODI cricket has arguably been Pant's least successful format.





Samson: Sensational T20I form in 2024 saw him register 3 centuries. But his last ODI was in 2023, although he did score a century in that game. Missed out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy, for state side Kerala.

KL Rahul's recent ODI experience should give him the edge, but it will be a close call as to who makes the squad between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Let's look at the arguments for both: