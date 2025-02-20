Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs BAN Match, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The day has finally arrived as Team India will open its Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Champions Trophy 2025: The day has finally arrived as Team India will open its Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai. Skipper Rohit made a century a few days back against England and Virat Kohli a fifty, while head coach Gautam Gambhir masterminded the dominant 4-1 and 3-0 victories in T20Is and ODIs respectively against England. Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand, their opponents in Group A, are far more motivated than the seemingly disinterested England whom they faced recently, and even one defeat can change the whole league stage equation quite dramatically. (Live Scorecard)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Bangladesh, Live Updates, Straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai -
- 13:01 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Arshdeep or Rana?India have to choose between Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as the new-ball partner of lead pacer Mohammed Shami, who will have to lift his game by a few notches here. Rana might have been impressive so far in his outings, and he has the ability to hustle the batters with sheer pace and bounce even on the most docile of pitches. But, at this moment, Arshdeep is the frontrunner to share the newball duties because of the left-arm angle and the variety he possesses in his bowling.
- 12:51 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Focus of Playing XIAlthough India are playing a strong brand of 50-over cricket of late, they have some selection riddles to solve before they face Bangladesh. It starts with KL Rahul’s batting position. Will he bat at No. 5, his most productive slot, or at No. 6 with Axar Patel coming one place above him? The wicketkeeper batter had batted at No. 6 in the first two matches against England before going back to No. 5 in the final one-dayer.
- 12:41 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Tricky situation in Group ABangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand, their opponents in Group A, are far more motivated than the seemingly disinterested England whom they faced recently, and even one defeat can change the whole league stage equation quite dramatically.
- 12:37 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: India's clean sweep against EnglandSkipper Rohit Sharma made a century a few days back against England and Virat Kohli a fifty, while Gautam Gambhir masterminded the dominant 4-1 and 3-0 victories in T20Is and ODIs respectively. Shubman Gill was exceptional while emerging as the player of the series, cracking two fifties and a hundred in three ODIs against England. But the challenge India face in the Champions Trophy is vastly different from a rather cosy home series.
- 12:35 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: A big challenge for both teamsA turbulent recent cricketing past has made a resonant effort mandatory for India in the Champions Trophy, and their opening match against a tricky Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday will be the first point in assuaging a set of existential questions surrounding this team. They are vexing even for a pre-tournament favourite like India.
