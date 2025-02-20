IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: Team India is all set to begin its Champions Trophy 2025 campaign Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai. With just two teams each from both groups set to enter the semi-finals, every group stage game is critical for the Rohit Sharma-led side to win and strengthen their chances of winning the title they last held in 2013. India come on the back of good momentum they got in all aspects of the game while registering a 3-0 ODI series win over England at home.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, come as an unfancied side, but have the arsenal in fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed to trouble the Indian batters. More than the two teams, the pitch in Dubai will be of big interest for fans all over the world.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place on Thursday, February 20.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With IANS Inputs