Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) got creative while announcing a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the title in 2017 after beating India in a one-sided final. Last week, PCB shared a video in which Pakistan's Class of 2017 announced the current squad. The players who are either retired or did not make the cut announced the names of the new faces in the current squad.

Only the likes of Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf and Faheem Ashraf introduced themselves. Having said that, ut-of-favour batter Ahmad Shahzad took Usman Khan's name in the announcement video, despite criticising his selection later.

ICC Champions Trophy winners announce squad for the event



How will you show your support for the Pakistan team#ChampionsTrophy | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/zDYPFuqzBU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 31, 2025

"Only one genuine spinner in Champions Trophy squad and you are playing in Pakistan and UAE are you serious? 2 new openers will be playing directly in Champions Trophy Fakhar making a comeback and we still don't know who will open with him. Usman, Faheem & Usman make their way back in the team from T20 tournament happening in Bangladesh without playing any ODI cricket in the recent past for the country. Are you guys for real?" Shahzad wrote in a lengthy post.

Only one genuine spinner in champions trophy squad and you are playing in Pakistan and UAE are you serious ?



2 new openers will b playing directly in champions trophy fakhar making a comeback and we still don't know who will open with him



Usman , Faheem & usman make thre... pic.twitter.com/zrCmNgufHr — Ahmad Shahzad(@iamAhmadshahzad) January 31, 2025

However, fans were quick to spot this and questioned Shahzad for showing double standards.

Here's how internet reacted:

Ahmad Shahzad was upset with PCB then why was he in the PCB video. — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) February 1, 2025

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, having done so since Babar stepped down from the position after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Before playing the tournament opener, Pakistan will feature in the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand to bolster their preparations for the title defence.

The tri-series will begin with New Zealand squaring off against Pakistan in the Gadaffi Stadium on February 8. The Kiwis will then go on to face South Africa on February 10 in a day match.

After the conclusion of the first two games, the ODI action will shift from Rawalpindi to Karachi, with Pakistan taking on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match. The final will be held on February 14 at the same venue, five days before the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)