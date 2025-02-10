Champions Trophy 2025 is less than two weeks away and the hype is getting greater. Former cricketers have also joined the act, with the latest coming from former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Fierce rivals on the pitch during their playing days, the duo jokingly reignited the flames ahead of the ILT20 2025 final. With India facing Pakistan in Dubai on February 23, the two faced off in a rather fun manner two weeks prior.

The duo squared off at the Dubai International Stadium, with Harbhajan holding a plastic bat and Akhtar with the ball. The two jokingly had a face-off, barging at each other.

It was enough to bring a series of cheers and roars from the excited crowd.

Thats our way of getting ready for Champions Trophy. @harbhajan_singh kee kehnday oh? pic.twitter.com/ZufYlOt7Y4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 9, 2025

The ILT20 final took place between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals, with the two sides aiming for their first title.

India will take on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. Despite Pakistan hosting the tournament, India will play all its games in a neutral venue after refusing to travel to Pakistan.

It has added extra amp to an already-heated rivalry. The two sides also squared off in the Champions Trophy 2017 final, the last time the tournament was held. On that occasion, Pakistan came out as comprehensive winners, and are therefore the defending champions heading into the upcoming Champions Trophy.

India, on the other hand, are the joint-record winners of the Champions Trophy, having won it twice. Their last win came in 2013.

The two sides have been placed in the same group, along with New Zealand and Bangladesh. Pakistan kickstart the tournament, against New Zealand, on February 19, while India face Bangladesh a day later.

India have had an ideal preparation for the Champions Trophy, winning the ODI series against England with a game to spare.

In the second ODI, captain Rohit Sharma returned to form, smashing a superb 119 to help India chase down a total of 305. Shubman Gill also struck a half-century, while Ravindra Jadeja impressed with the ball, picking up three wickets.

It means that India have now won nine of their last 11 games in white ball cricket under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

On the other hand, Pakistan were thoroughly beaten by New Zealand in their first match of the tri-series, which also features South Africa. Pakistan suffered defeat by 78 runs.