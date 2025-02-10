Former India batter Aakash Chopra has backed Afghanistan to surprise a few teams at the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to get underway on February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE. Afghanistan are placed in the group of death, consisting of powerhouses Australia, England and South Africa. Chopra feels Afghanistan have "unlimited opportunities" despite a tough group stage fixture list. He suggested that Afghanistan have a great chance of upsetting England, especially considering the latter's recent struggles against spin bowling.

"The opportunities are unlimited. You otherwise talk about the group of death. However, just think about England. England don't know how to play spin at all. Don't ask how bad their situation is. They are unable to play straight balls properly. Sometimes the AQI comes in between, that they are unable to see the ball. Not that Pakistan's AQI is much better. You don't see that much might in batting for them to take down spin. How many players can do that for England?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Similarly, Chopra pointed out that Afghanistan can also trouble the likes of Australia and South Africa as well. While Australia will miss captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh due to injuries, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' untimely retirement from the format makes their side slightly depleted.

"If I look towards Australia, they have Travis Head and Steve Smith, but they have their own problems. Their fast-bowling attack has gotten depleted suddenly. Marcus Stoinis has suddenly announced his retirement. So you don't feel scared looking at Australia. Australia are the world champions in this format but you see opportunity," he added.

Chopra added that South Africa, despite the presence of a few big names, can be often vulnerable to spin bowling.

"The same is the case with South Africa. They have had an outstanding record in ICC events for the last little while, they have reached the latter stages, but the truth is that can also surrender against spin. Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Aiden Markram play well but they can get stuck," Chopra explained.

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in their opening match on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karchi. They will then head to Lahore to face England and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 26 and 28, respectively.