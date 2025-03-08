The critical sentiment over India's 'unfair advantage' controversy in the ICC Champions Trophy continues to grow, with several former cricketers and even current stars highlighting how the hybrid model for the tournament highly favours India. As part of the agreement between the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rohit Sharma's men were scheduled to play all their games in Dubai during the Champions Trophy. As India progress to the final of the tournament, it's the format of the tournament that's being credited more for their success than the players' performances.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, however, found the discussion rather hypocritical considering no such arguments were made when the format of the tournament was finalised. For Pujara, it's the balance the team has that has given them the edge over their opponents and not the apparent familiarity of conditions.

"I don't think so. The schedule was out there before the Champions Trophy began, the reason for Indian team to not travel to Pakistan was the security. ICC and BCCI worked together to try and find a neutral venue. India have played against Pakistan at a neutral venue, and UAE is closer to Pakistan," Pujara told RevSportz in a chat.

"I don't think it's an unfair advantage. If India had lost, no one would've said they played in Dubai, that's why they lost. I don't think it's a home ground for India. The advantage for India is the kind of talent they have, the number of all-rounders they have," said Pujara.

Pujara lauded the team's decision to take as many as 5 spinners to Dubai for the Champions Trophy. In the last couple of matches, it's this decision that has played an important role in the team's triumphs.

"We have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, we have Kuldeep and Varun. We have four quality spinners. If we look at other teams, they have two, that's why they are struggling in UAE as well as Pakistan.

"I think we have the best balance, we have better all-rounders. We have Hardik, who is another all-rounder. Then, you have the top-order, and the batting. So, it's the balance of the Indian team which has made the side successful, rather than the venue."