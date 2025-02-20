The first round of matches in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 are over. After New Zealand's comprehensive win over Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday, India overcame a gritty Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Currently, New Zealand lead the table (2 points, NRR +1.200) followed by India (2 points, NRR +0.408). Bangladesh are third in the table from Group A (0 points, NRR -0.408) while Pakistan are fourth (0 points, NRR - 1.200). India's next round of matches are on February 23 (vs Pakistan) and March 2 (vs New Zealand). Apart from the India fixture, Pakistan face Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi. For New Zealand, apart from the India clash, the other match is against Bangladesh on February 24.

The equation is simple for India and New Zealand. If they win their next matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively, they will be through to the semi-finals. Even if they lose the next match, they will still have a chance to enter the semi-finals by winning the last game where they will face each other.

For Pakistan and Bangladesh, the equation is tricky. Their next matches are almost do-or-die. A loss could knock them out, while a win will only take them to two points. It will not take them to the semi-finals but will keep them alive. If Pakistan win their next match (vs India) and Bangladesh win vs New Zealand, then the matches between the two teams on February 27 will be virtual quarter-final.

There is another possibility, three of the four teams can remain on one win each too. E.g. New Zealand lose to India and Bangladesh. Then, Pakistan lose to India but win against Bangladesh. In that scenario, India will be on six points but New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan will be on two points each. In such a scenario, the second semi-finalist will be decided via run-rate.

A brilliant century by Shubman Gill and five-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami were the highlights as India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener at Dubai on Thursday.

Chasing 229 runs set thanks to a fighting 154-run stand by Towhid Hridoy, India got off to a fine start with a 69-run opening stand. They lost their way a bit, struggling at 144/4, but Gill and KL Rahul took India to the finishing line.

Advertisement

During the run-chase of 229 runs, openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill once again gave a fine start to India. In the sixth over by Mustafizur Rahman, Rohit hit three fours. At the end of eighth over, India was past 50-run mark thanks to a four by the captain.

Gill piled on some boundaries in the next over. But India's opening 69-run stand was ended by Taskin Ahmed as a mistimed loft by Rohit landed in Rishad Hossain's hands, ending his knock at 41 in 36 balls, with seven fours.

Virat Kohli was next up on the crease, but struggled against spinners. India reached the 100-run mark in 20 overs.

However, the 42-run stand between him and Gill was ended by Rishad, who removed Virat for a 38-ball 22 as a cut shot by him was caught by Soumya at backward point. India was 111/2 in 22.4 overs.

Advertisement

While Gill reached his fourth successive fifty-plus score in ODIs in 69 balls, with five fours and a six, India did struggle as they lost Shreyas Iyer (15 in 17 balls, with two fours) and Axar Patel (eight runs in 12 balls) quickly, reducing India to 144/4 in 30.1 overs.

KL and Gill continued the run-chase, bringing India closer to the target.

India reached the 200-run mark in 42.3 overs.

Gill reached his eighth ODI ton in 125 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.

With ANI inputs