Babar Azam needs to fire if Pakistan are to do well in Champions Trophy 2025. After failures in recent World Cups (both ODIs and T20Is), the Champions Trophy 2025 at home will be an acid test for the Mohammad Rizwan-led side to prove their mettle. Babar Azam is a big factor in their scheme of things. In fact, Babar Azam has been zeroed in on to open the innings for Pakistan after Saim Ayub was ruled out due to injury. The former Pakistan captain had a decent run in the build-up to the Champions Trophy, but it's nowhere close to being called awe-inspiring.

On Monday, Babar Azam posted photos of him in Pakistan's Champions Trophy jersey. But the internet was unforgiving and told him to 'focus on his batting' instead of doing photo-ops.

Babar kbhi run bhi bna liya kr bhai — Abhi tiwari (@AbhiTiw39925637) February 10, 2025

Batting par dhyan do.

Take some lessons from Kane Willionson and Steve Smith or Root too. They were test cricket genius but nowadays they are also performing in ODI too. — Abdullah Hejazi (@AbdullahHejazi) February 10, 2025

Photoshoot k ilawa b kch kr lia kren. — (@Greeneyes_301) February 10, 2025

First learn how to play against quality spin and pace attack — Sagul Ameed (@SagulAmeedd) February 10, 2025

The decision to make Babar open, while he usually bats at No. 3, has not gone down well with several ex-Pakistan stars. "You are making Babar open. With this decision, the team combination is ruined, and so is Babar's confidence," Kamran Akmal, former Pakistan player, said on his YouTube channel.

In Pakistan's 331-run chase in the 1st ODI of the ongoing tri-series, Babar produced a scratchy 10 (23) against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium. As Babar's other outing turned into failure, he is still in search of that elusive century since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023.

"It happens in cricket, but the class and legacy of Babar is such that you can not say much about one match, and you will see that he will perform in the upcoming matches," said Fakhar at the post-match press conference on Saturday, as quoted from Geo News.

Babar Azam has also been advised to shorten his stance. "I sent him a message and advised him to shorten his stance. Now he is such a big player, what do I say? If he is not able to understand this, I am telling this to those whom he listens to. With his stance, he shuffles as well, which restricts his feet movement."

Pakistan play India in the Champions Trophy on February 23, but Basit Ali had a clear message for Rizwan and Co. The final of the Champions Trophy will be played on March 9. If India qualify for it, teh game will be held in Dubai.

"We are already talking about February 23. Forget about the India-Pakistan, think about New Zealand, and even Bangladesh for that matter now because your team selection isn't right."