 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

In Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Row, BCCI Peacemakers Fly To England: Report

Updated: 01 June 2017 12:58 IST

The reported differences between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble have prompted two BCCI officials to undertake an unscheduled trip to England ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on June 4.

In Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Row, BCCI Peacemakers Fly To England: Report
Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble © Mid-day.com

The reported differences between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble have prompted two BCCI officials to undertake an unscheduled trip to England ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on June 4.

According to BCCI sources, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary's visit to England was already planned before he went to Dubai (for talks with the PCB officials) but Dr MV Sridhar's (the BCCI's General Manager, cricket operations) visit has been scheduled now.

The chief of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai's visit was also not planned, because one of the members of the committee had already confirmed to this writer that none of them would be heading to England for the Champions Trophy and also the women's World Cup thereafter at BCCI's expense.

Sridhar, who has played 97 first-class matches, is highly respected by the players and may help Rai to interact with the coach and captain. Sridhar was also the media manager when the Monkeygate scandal broke out during the 2007-08 tour of Australia. Interestingly, Kumble was the captain of India at that time.

The BCCI officials are reaching Birmingham today and will return after witnessing the India versus Pakistan match on Sunday.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Anil Kumble ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Vinod Rai
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Amitabh Chaudhary and MV Sridhar to fly to England
  • CoA chief Vinod Rai also expected to meet Kumble and Virat
  • India will start their campaign against Pakistan on June 4
Related Articles
MV Sridhar, Amitabh Chaudhary Likely To Interact With Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble
MV Sridhar, Amitabh Chaudhary Likely To Interact With Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs Pak: Jasprit Bumrah was 8 When Shoaib Malik Made His Debut
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs Pak: Jasprit Bumrah was 8 When Shoaib Malik Made His Debut
Reports Of Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Rift Came At A Bad Time, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Reports Of Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Rift Came At A Bad Time, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.