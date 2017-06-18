ICC Champions Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar's Helmet In Team India Dressing Room Inspires Players

As India play Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval on Sunday, wishes have poured in from all around the world for the Men in Blue to perform well and bring back the cup. Sachin Tendulkar, who was a prime figure of the Indian team in his playing days, has always mentored the youngsters donning the blue jersey. Even though master blaster is not present with the team his helmet, which has a place of prominence in the Team India dressing room, definitely inspires the side.

The Indian cricket team dressing room has placed Tendulkar's helmet on the wall, with his record emblazoned on the wall.

The image tweeted out by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shows Tendulkar's helmet hanging on the wall, with his stats bracketing his autograph.

The image says "25 Tests and 73 One Day Internationals (ODIs)."

The match had an electrifying start as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Fakhar Zaman off a no-ball early in the innings. After the life that Zaman receives, Pakistan upped the ante and blasted the Indian bowlers in the first 15 overs.



India hope to lift the title for third time. Earlier, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, speaking to NDTV, said that India has 70% chance of winning the match. Pakistan were the surprise finalists as they beat a mercurial England by eight wickets in the semi-final 1 of the Champions Trophy.