Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Junaid Khan Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli As Mind Games Begin

The Champions Trophy is yet to commence but the June 4 tie between India and Pakistan has already generated quite a buzz. With no bilateral cricket taking place between the two nations, cricket fans across the globe are waiting with baited breath for this contest, which usually throws up plenty of surprises. Considering the depth of their team, the Men in Blue will go in as favorites to beat Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. However, Pakistan have done well against India in this tournament over the years.

Considering the importance of the match, mind games have already begun. This was evident when Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan took a dig at India captain Virat Kohli. “I have dismissed him in three out of the four matches we have faced each other. He is a brilliant batsman but he has failed against me,” Khan told The Express Tribune.

The left-arm pacer bagged Kohli's scalp three times in four matches. Interestingly, Junaid has conceded just two runs off the 22 balls he has bowled to the stylish right-hander.

"India, Pakistan game is always exciting but for us it is a game of cricket," Kohli said. "The hype around India-Pakistan game not always in our control," he added.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that his team will try to maintain its superior record against India in the Champions Trophy. Unlike ICC World Cup and T20, Pakistan have a positive record against India in the competition - winning two and losing one of their previous meetings.

"We have a better record against India in the Champions Trophy, not in other competitions. We are looking to maintain that against them and it's very exciting," he said at his pre-tournament press conference.